Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kamasi Washington announces new double album, Heaven and Earth

The jazz saxophonist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator preps his follow-up to last year's Harmony of Difference EP

by
on April 09, 2018, 6:19pm
0 comments
Kamasi Washington, photo by B+ & Mike Park
Kamasi Washington, photo by B+ & Mike Park

Kamasi Washington released one of our favorite records of 2017 with his Harmony of Difference EP, and now the prolific jazz saxophonist has announced a brand new LP. Titled Heaven and Earth, the double album follows Washington’s 2015 three-disc album The Epic. No release date has been set as of yet.

Washington said this of the new record on Twitter: “The Earth side represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me.”

Last year, Washington collaborated with the likes of St. Vincent, Ibeyi, and Thundercat, and joined Terrace Martin’s all-star collective The Pollyseeds. He’ll appear alongside Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and more on Herbie Hancock’s forthcoming album.

Previous Story
Jenny Lewis announces summer tour dates, including shows with Beck and Father John Misty
No comments