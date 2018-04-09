Kamasi Washington announces new double album, Heaven and Earth

Kamasi Washington, photo by B+ & Mike Park

Kamasi Washington released one of our favorite records of 2017 with his Harmony of Difference EP, and now the prolific jazz saxophonist has announced a brand new LP. Titled Heaven and Earth, the double album follows Washington’s 2015 three-disc album The Epic. No release date has been set as of yet.

Washington said this of the new record on Twitter: “The Earth side represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me.”

Last year, Washington collaborated with the likes of St. Vincent, Ibeyi, and Thundercat, and joined Terrace Martin’s all-star collective The Pollyseeds. He’ll appear alongside Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and more on Herbie Hancock’s forthcoming album.