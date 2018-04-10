Kamasi Washington shares two new tracks, “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Travelers Lullaby”: Stream

Kamasi Washington will soon return with his latest collection of saxophone compositions. Entitled Heaven and Earth, the double LP follows 2015’s three-disc album, The Epic, and last year’s Harmony of Difference EP, which was one of our favorite records of last year. A release date for the new album is set for June 22nd.
Today, the jazz musician has shared a preview of each half of the record. Taken from Earth, “First of Fury” is actually a rearrangement of the title song from the classic Bruce Lee film of the same name. The lyrics remain intact, but Washington has added extended piano and sax solos to stretch the track to over nine and a half minutes long. The Heaven song “The Space Travelers Lullaby”, an equally cinematic composition that sounds like watching the sun rise behind the Earth from a rocket ship, hits the 10:30 mark. Check out both below.
Each track comes accompanied by a teaser video from British artist/director Jenn Nkiru. The scenes are “inspired” by a larger film project centered on Heaven and Earth and set for release later this year. Watch those below.
Pre-orders for Heaven and Earth are available here. To support the release, Washington will head out on a world tour, kicking off later this week with an appearance at Coachella. Further shows have been announced for the US, Europe, and Japan for this summer and fall. Find his complete itinerary below.
Kamasi Washington 2018 Tour Dates:
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater *
05/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/04 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
05/06 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Jazz Festival
05/08 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits Sonores @ Auditorium de Lyon
05/09 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
05/11 – Coutances, FR @ Jazz Sous les Pommiers
05/12 – St Gaudens, FR @ Festival Jazz a Comminges
05/13 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera
05/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
05/16 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club
05/17 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten Zurich
05/18 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
05/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
05/20 – Diersbach, AT @ INNtone JazzFestival
05/22 – Krakow, PL @ Studio
05/23 – Prague, CZ @ Arhca Theatre
05/24 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
05/27 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
05/28 – Nijmegen, HL @ Doornroosje
05/29 – The Hague, HL @ Paard
05/30 – Brussels, BE @ Salle De La Madeleine
06/01 – Amsterdam, HL @ Paradiso
06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbjazz Festival
06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
06/15 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Rock the Garden
06/23 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
06/29 – Waitsfield, VT @ Friendly Gathering
06/30 – Montreal, QB @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal
07/12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #
07/25 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park Amphitheater
08/04 – Dublin, IE @ Beatyard Festival
08/05 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival
08/07 – Mainz, DE @ Frankfurter Hof Mainz
08/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Jazz Middelheim
08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Helsinki, FL @ Flow Festival
08/17-19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
10/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA
10/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
10/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
10/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/27 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/31 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBA
11/02 – Madison, WI @ TBA
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/05 – Toronto, CA @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts
11/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
11/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/10 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
* = w/ Vulfpeck
^ = w/ alt-J
# = w/ Sylvan Esso