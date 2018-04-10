Kamasi Washington shares two new tracks, “Fists of Fury” and “The Space Travelers Lullaby”: Stream

Kamasi Washington, photo by Nina Corcoran

Kamasi Washington will soon return with his latest collection of saxophone compositions. Entitled Heaven and Earth, the double LP follows 2015’s three-disc album, The Epic, and last year’s Harmony of Difference EP, which was one of our favorite records of last year. A release date for the new album is set for June 22nd.

Today, the jazz musician has shared a preview of each half of the record. Taken from Earth, “First of Fury” is actually a rearrangement of the title song from the classic Bruce Lee film of the same name. The lyrics remain intact, but Washington has added extended piano and sax solos to stretch the track to over nine and a half minutes long. The Heaven song “The Space Travelers Lullaby”, an equally cinematic composition that sounds like watching the sun rise behind the Earth from a rocket ship, hits the 10:30 mark. Check out both below.

Each track comes accompanied by a teaser video from British artist/director Jenn Nkiru. The scenes are “inspired” by a larger film project centered on Heaven and Earth and set for release later this year. Watch those below.

Pre-orders for Heaven and Earth are available here. To support the release, Washington will head out on a world tour, kicking off later this week with an appearance at Coachella. Further shows have been announced for the US, Europe, and Japan for this summer and fall. Find his complete itinerary below.

Kamasi Washington 2018 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater *

05/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/04 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

05/06 – Cheltenham, UK @ Cheltenham Jazz Festival

05/08 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits Sonores @ Auditorium de Lyon

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

05/11 – Coutances, FR @ Jazz Sous les Pommiers

05/12 – St Gaudens, FR @ Festival Jazz a Comminges

05/13 – Madrid, ES @ Riviera

05/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/16 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

05/17 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten Zurich

05/18 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik

05/19 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

05/20 – Diersbach, AT @ INNtone JazzFestival

05/22 – Krakow, PL @ Studio

05/23 – Prague, CZ @ Arhca Theatre

05/24 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

05/27 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

05/28 – Nijmegen, HL @ Doornroosje

05/29 – The Hague, HL @ Paard

05/30 – Brussels, BE @ Salle De La Madeleine

06/01 – Amsterdam, HL @ Paradiso

06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbjazz Festival

06/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

06/15 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Rock the Garden

06/23 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

06/29 – Waitsfield, VT @ Friendly Gathering

06/30 – Montreal, QB @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal

07/12 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

07/25 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park Amphitheater

08/04 – Dublin, IE @ Beatyard Festival

08/05 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/07 – Mainz, DE @ Frankfurter Hof Mainz

08/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Jazz Middelheim

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Helsinki, FL @ Flow Festival

08/17-19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA

10/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

10/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/27 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/31 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBA

11/02 – Madison, WI @ TBA

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/05 – Toronto, CA @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts

11/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

11/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/10 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

* = w/ Vulfpeck

^ = w/ alt-J

# = w/ Sylvan Esso