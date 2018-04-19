Kanye West announces two albums, including Kid Cudi collaboration, due out in June

Kanye West

In between extracts of his new philosophy book, Kanye West has tweeted some very exciting news about his upcoming albums. Yes, there are two (!) albums on the way from the Chicago rapper/producer: his eighth solo full-length will be released on June 1st. The following week, on June 8th, he’ll release a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts.

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Recently, producer Rick Rubin was spotted at Kanye’s offices in Calabasas, leading to speculation of an imminent release. Rubin served as the executive producer of Kanye’s last two albums; for 2013’s Yeezus, he played a key role in stripping down its sound and reportedly convinced the MC to cut the LP down from its 16 original tracks to the final 10.

In mid-March, Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West reportedly stayed at the resort town of Jackson, Wyoming for at least a week. They were joined by a number of past Kanye collaborators, including Kid Cudi, Nas, Travis Scott, King Louie, The-Dream, and producer Mike Dean. A report from E! News claimed Kanye was working on new music and wanted to drop the material soon.

“Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done,” an unnamed “insider” told E! “He thinks by being at the mountains, he doesn’t have many distractions and can have a more clear sense of direction for his music. That is why he usually escapes there when he is in the zone to get things done.”

Kanye previously sought refuge in Wyoming in May 2017. At the time, it was reported that he had spent several weeks at an undisclosed retreat working on music. Last summer, Kanye and Cudi turned up at the Tokyo art studio of Takashi Murakami, leading to speculation of a joint project. G.O.O.D. Music rapper CyHi The Prynce subsequently confirmed that Kanye was working on a number of new projects for which he’ll serve as the sole producer.

Needless to say, Yeezy Season is upon us.