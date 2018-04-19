Kanye West announces new albums from Pusha T and Teyana Taylor

Kanye West and Pusha T

Yeezy Season is in full effect. In addition to two new albums of his own, including a collaborative LP with Kid Cudi, Kanye West has announced impending releases from G.O.O.D. Music associates Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.

Pusha T’s third solo album will be released on May 25th. It will be followed by Taylor’s sophomore LP on June 22nd. Of course, in between those releases will be Kanye’s eighth solo album and his Kudi collaborative LP Kids See Ghosts, due out June 1st and 8th, respectively.

While unconfirmed, Kanye is rumored to have produced all of G.O.O.D. Music’s upcoming albums himself.

Pusha T May 25th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018