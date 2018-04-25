Kanye West defends his support of Donald Trump: “We are both dragon energy”

We’ve seemingly entered Kanye West’s hippie-dad phase wherein he just wants everyone to get along, maaaannnn. As such, Kanye is going out of his way to tell everyone and anyone that he “loves” them, from New York City radio DJs to the current president of the United States. While his sentiments seem well intentioned, Kanye’s comments about Donald Trump have irked many of his own fans and members of the African American community, who see Kanye as giving legitimacy to a man who has been quoted as describing African nations a “shit-hole countries”; attacked professional athletes who protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem; and who has signed off on policies that have averse effects on Black America, including limiting access to healthcare, favoring charter schools, and making it more difficult to obtain food stamps.
Today, on Twitter, Kanye sought to defend his support by Trump. “You don’t have to agree with [Trump] but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he said. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”
Kanye went on to add that he also loves Hillary Clinton and doesn’t identify as either a Democrat or a Republican. “No race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love,” he added. Of course, one could argue.
The problem, of course, is “the power of love” only works if both sides subscribe to that theory. Call me a snowflake, but Trump’s actions seem more guided by narcissism and self-adulation than compassion for one’s fellow man or woman.
In related news, Kanye has offered a preview of his presidency once he takes office in 2024.