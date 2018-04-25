Kanye West defends his support of Donald Trump: “We are both dragon energy”

Kanye West and Donald Trump

We’ve seemingly entered Kanye West’s hippie-dad phase wherein he just wants everyone to get along, maaaannnn. As such, Kanye is going out of his way to tell everyone and anyone that he “loves” them, from New York City radio DJs to the current president of the United States. While his sentiments seem well intentioned, Kanye’s comments about Donald Trump have irked many of his own fans and members of the African American community, who see Kanye as giving legitimacy to a man who has been quoted as describing African nations a “shit-hole countries”; attacked professional athletes who protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem; and who has signed off on policies that have averse effects on Black America, including limiting access to healthcare, favoring charter schools, and making it more difficult to obtain food stamps.

Today, on Twitter, Kanye sought to defend his support by Trump. “You don’t have to agree with [Trump] but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he said. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Kanye went on to add that he also loves Hillary Clinton and doesn’t identify as either a Democrat or a Republican. “No race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love,” he added. Of course, one could argue.

The problem, of course, is “the power of love” only works if both sides subscribe to that theory. Call me a snowflake, but Trump’s actions seem more guided by narcissism and self-adulation than compassion for one’s fellow man or woman.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And also I'm all the way out the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore. I'm not scared of the media. I'm not scared of the past and I'm optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

no race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In related news, Kanye has offered a preview of his presidency once he takes office in 2024.