Kanye West drops new song “Lift Yourself”, and it’s poop

Kanye West

It remains to be seen what Kanye West is hoping to accomplish with his forthcoming albums; either he’s gone off the deep end, or we’re in the midst of an elaborate troll job. The MAGA hat-wearing rapper, who earlier this weekend called into a New York radio station solely to tell the host that he loved him, has released a new “song” called “Lift Yourself”. We put “song” in quotations, because it’s not really a song so much as a musical poop joke. It starts off normal enough with a soulful sample, but then Kanye’s verse comes in and it’s literally him just rapping, “Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop/Poop-di-scoopty/ Scoopty-whoop”. Take a listen here.

Kanye’s new solo album is due out June 1st and will be followed by his Kid Cudi collaboration, Kids See Ghosts, on June 8th. Hopefully the albums featured on the albums are more of what we’re acustomed to.