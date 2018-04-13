Kanye West is writing a book of philosophy called Break the Simulation

Kanye West

We all know Kanye West is a big thinker. Sure, he may take a dip in the deep end of his own sanity every now and then, but the rapper/producer/entrepreneur/fashion designer is a pretty unequivocal genius. Now it looks like he’s going to let us all into the workings of his madcap mind with his very own philosophy book.

West revealed his work on a book of philosophy during a discussion with interior designer Axel Vervoordt for The Hollywood Reporter. Much of the discussion was about how fashion and creation shouldn’t live within a particular time period — inspiration should come from the past with an eye toward the future, breaking free of the ego of “now.” “I do believe that all time is now. The future is here now, the past is here now,” as West explained it.

He went on to say he plans on explaining the idea even further in a book called Break the Simulation. He explained that he’s “really big [into] be here now, now be here,” and the philosophy tome will explore that. “I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed,” West expounded. “I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories.”

He continued,

“People always wanna hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there’s too much of an importance put on history. One of the things that I thought was interesting was how far people go in the past when you’re working on clothing. There’s people who will go and reference something from the 1920s or reference something from the ’40s, especially dealing with sportswear. My sports wear is athletic wear. I was working with a guy named David Casavant and we were looking at a jogging pant from the 1940s and we were looking at a jogging pant from the 1980s, and I thought it was interesting that he refused to go all the way back to the ’40s as a reference, that he wanted to keep the references close to now, to be here now. So I’m not saying that, you know, it’s bad to go all the way back. (Laughs.)”

Yes, it seems we will be given a lesson on time and timelessness from the one true Yeezus himself in the near future. West’s whole conversation with Vervoordt is actually completely fascinating, especially if you have an fondness for any sort of design, so head here to read it all.

As for Kanye’s new album? We’re still waiting.