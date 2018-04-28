Kanye West shares aptly titled “Ye vs. the People” collaboration with T.I.: Stream

Kanye West and T.I.

The floodgates have opened. Last night, Kanye West shared “Lift Yourself”, his first new song since 2016’s The Life of Pablo. It was more or less a troll job, with West rapping “Poop-di-scoopty/ Scoopty-whoop” over a soulful sample. A few hours later, West debuted yet another new song, a collaboration with T.I. called “Ye vs. the People”. It played on a loop on Power 106 FM last night, and was clearly written in the wake of the MAGA hat-wearing rapper polarizing comments regarding President Trump.

Far more interesting than mere poopity-scooping, the track functions like a political debate between West and T.I, during which T.I. spars with West over his comments while West elaborates on his recent actions. “I never, ever stopped fighting for the people/It’s actually wearing the hat that show people we equal,” he raps. Elsewhere, he rhymes, “Make America Great Again had a negative reception/I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction.” Better this than another Twitter rant?

He and T.I. touch on issues of police brutality, political affiliation, and also mention “the sunken place,” a reference to Jordan Peele’s Get Out that West has referenced a great deal on Twitter.

As noted by Pitchfork, T.I. discussed the collaboration on an Instagram story, saying he and West spent the day together. “I refuse to just give up on him,” he wrote, likely in response to the many celebrities to publicly denounce West on Twitter.

More new music is surely on the way, what with West’s own forthcoming albums arriving alongside Ye-produced records from Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, and Nas.