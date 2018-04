Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples join forces at Coachella

Coachella is known for its surprise guest performers, and day one of this year’s festival didn’t disappoint. Not only did the Walmart yodel kid make his Coachella debut on the Sahara stage, but former festival headliner Kendrick Lamar showed up during Vince Staples’ set. The two immensely talented rappers joined forces to perform “Yeah Right” from Staples’ latest album, Big Fish Theory. Watch fan-shot footage below.

