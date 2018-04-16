Kendrick Lamar wins 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music

Kendrick Lamar, photo by David Brendan Hall

Kendrick Lamar keeps racking up the Ws.

Today, Kendrick’s fourth album, DAMN., was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music. According to the Associated Press, it marks the first time a non-classic or jazz artist has won the award.

In announcing the accolade, the Pulitzer board lauded DAMN. for capturing “the complexity of African-American life.”

Released in April 2017, DAMN. was also awarded the Grammy for Best Rap Album and ranked as Consequence of Sound’s second favorite LP of 2017.

Watch the cinematic video for “DNA.”: