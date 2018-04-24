Kevin Hart deals with the fallout of his infidelity in J. Cole’s video for “Kevin’s Heart”: Watch

J. Cole's "Kevin's Heart" video

It’s been just a little more than a week since J. Cole announced his latest record, KOD, but since then he’s already dropped it and released two videos. The first, the wild, cash-crazy “ATM”, arrived last Friday, and today he’s shared a clip for KOD’s “Kevin’s Heart”.

Directed by regular collaborator Scott Lazer, the video stars Kevin Hart himself as the comedian and actor is alternately judged and beckoned by a variety of women. It’s a clear reference to Hart’s own infidelity, which made headlines late last year, and a situation that dovetails with the song’s themes. It’s a bold move on Hart’s part, for sure. Cole cameos roughly halfway through the song, mirroring Hart’s struggles with a stroller in a way that suggests he’s all too familiar with Hart’s other, more personal struggles.

Watch it below.

KOD serves as the follow-up to J. Cole’s 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only. You can stream it here.