Killing Joke announce 40th anniversary world tour

This year marks Killing Joke’s 40th anniversary, and the veteran post-punk outfit is celebrating the milestone by embarking on an extensive world tour. The “Laugh At Your Peril Tour” begins in September with a leg of North American shows. Further dates are scheduled in Europe and the UK beginning in mid-October. See the full itinerary below (via Post-Punk).
Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman is also collaborating with the St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra on new versions of classic Killing Joke songs from throughout the band’s career. Pre-orders for Symphonic Killing Joke are ongoing via Killing Joke’s PledgeMusic page in digital, CD, and LP formats. There are also plans for a one-one performance in London featuring Coleman performing with an orchestra.
Killing Joke’s last proper studio album came in 2015 with Pylon.
Killing Joke 2018 Tour Dates:
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
09/02 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
09/07 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise
09/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/18 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario del Auditorio Nacional
09/23 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Carioca Club
09/24 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live
09/27 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie
09/29 – Lima, PE @ Cocos
10/15 – Humburg, DE @ Markthalle
10/16 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
10/17 – Hamburg, DE @ E-Werk
10/19 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
10/21 – Prague, CZ @ The Roxy
10/22 – Randal, SL @ MCC
10/23 – Budapest, HR @ Durer Kert
10/25 – Milan, IT @ TBA
10/26 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine
10/27 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
10/28 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
10/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Da Roma
10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/03 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University
11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/09 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute
11/10 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
11/11 – Southampton, UK @ Guildhall
11/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
11/14 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
11/16 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
11/17 – London, UK @ Roundhouse