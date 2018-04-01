Killing Joke announce 40th anniversary world tour

This year marks Killing Joke’s 40th anniversary, and the veteran post-punk outfit is celebrating the milestone by embarking on an extensive world tour. The “Laugh At Your Peril Tour” begins in September with a leg of North American shows. Further dates are scheduled in Europe and the UK beginning in mid-October. See the full itinerary below (via Post-Punk).

Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman is also collaborating with the St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra on new versions of classic Killing Joke songs from throughout the band’s career. Pre-orders for Symphonic Killing Joke are ongoing via Killing Joke’s PledgeMusic page in digital, CD, and LP formats. There are also plans for a one-one performance in London featuring Coleman performing with an orchestra.

Killing Joke’s last proper studio album came in 2015 with Pylon.

Killing Joke 2018 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven

09/02 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

09/11 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise

09/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/18 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

09/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

09/23 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Carioca Club

09/24 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live

09/27 – Santiago, CL @ Blondie

09/29 – Lima, PE @ Cocos

10/15 – Humburg, DE @ Markthalle

10/16 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

10/17 – Hamburg, DE @ E-Werk

10/19 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

10/21 – Prague, CZ @ The Roxy

10/22 – Randal, SL @ MCC

10/23 – Budapest, HR @ Durer Kert

10/25 – Milan, IT @ TBA

10/26 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine

10/27 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

10/28 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

10/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Da Roma

10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/03 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University

11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/09 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute

11/10 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/11 – Southampton, UK @ Guildhall

11/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

11/14 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

11/16 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

11/17 – London, UK @ Roundhouse