Kim Gordon reveals plans for new Body/Head album, solo record under her own name

Fan of Kim Gordon can look forward to some new music in the coming months.

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith Presents…, the Sonic Youth co-leader reveals plans for a new album from Body/Head to be released later this year. It will mark her third release with Bill Nace following 2013’s Coming Apart and 2016’s No Waves. She describes the forthcoming effort as “really heavy.” A release date is set for July 13th through Matador Records.

Additionally, Gordon intends to release a full-length solo record under her own name, likely in 2019. Gordon previously released her debut solo single, “Murdered Out”, in 2016. That single was produced by Justin Raisen, and though Gordon would like to work with him more in the future, he will not helm the album.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gordon reflected on the 20th anniversary of Sonic Youth’s A Thousand Leaves and 30th anniversary of Daydream Nation.

“We took it as far as we could,” she says regarding the decision to end Sonic Youth in 2011. “It’s better to stop before all the good times are forgotten.”

Listen to the full interview below.