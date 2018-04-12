Knxwledge releases new EP, Gladwemet: Stream

Knxwledge

Knxwledge has shared a surprise new EP called Gladwemet via Stones Throw. The producer and Anderson .Pakk collaborator dropped the effort’s one true single, a collaboration with Los Angeles rapper Traffic called “Relapse”, yesterday as part of Adult Swim’s Singles Program. “‘Relapse’ is a result of me being at the studio when [producer] Budgie tells Traffic to pull up,” Knxwledge said in a statement. “All he did was ask me what the beat was called. Shout out to Yung Bunji.”

The rest of Gladwemet is made up of five short instrumental snippets, the longest of which, “rton”, is just one minute and 21 seconds long. Stream the full EP via Apple Music or Spotify.