Kylie Minogue on Late Night with Seth Meyers

In April, Kylie Minogue returned with Golden, her first album since 2014. On the Late Show with Seth Meyers last night, the Aussie pop singer supported the LP with a jubilant, feel-good performance of the lead single, “Dancing”.

While Golden sees Minogue tapping into the country history of Nashville, where the album was recorded, she hasn’t forgotten her own dance-pop roots. As a web exclusive, Minogue dusted off her 2001 smash hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.

Catch both replays below.