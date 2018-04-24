Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival reveals 2018 lineup

Arcade Fire and Florence Welch, photos by Philip Cosores and Robert Altman

Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup.

Arcade Fire, Florence and the Machine, and The Weeknd top the lineup, appearing alongside other formidable acts include Travis Scott, N.E.R.D., Tyler the Creator, Justice, St. Vincent, CHVRCHES, Death Cab For Cutie, Santigold, Blood Orange, Miguel, Lizzo, First Aid Kit, Superorganism, and Hinds.

Other confirmed acts include ASAP Ferg, French Montana, Odesza, Daniel Caesar, Bastille, Foster the People, Cold War Kids, Wolfmother, Sylvan Esso, Galantis, Goldlink, The Neighbourhood, AJR, The Drums, The Presets, Denzel Curry, Ravyn Lenae, Mikky Ekko, Knox Fortune, and Welshly Arms, among others.

The three-day festival goes down September 21st-23rd in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit the festival’s website for more info.