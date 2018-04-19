Laura Jane Grace records new song “Park Life Forever” with her daughter: Stream

Laura Jane Grace and her daughter, Evelyn

Against Me! singer/guitarist Laura Jane Grace has shared a sweet and simple new song called “Park Life Forever”. Featuring guest vocals from her own daughter, Evelyn, the track recalls the summer the two spent together enjoying their neighborhood parks. “I’ve got a book to read/ I know you’ll make quick friends,” the pair sing in adorable harmony. “Ice cream cart bell’s ringing/ Two-ball screwballs for these two goofballs.” Take a listen below.

Grace recorded “Park Life Forever” on the new Spire portable recording device from Cambridge, Massachusetts-based iZotope. For a look at how the tiny studio tool helped her track and mix the tune, check out the pair of following videos, which serve respectively as music video and mini-documentary.