Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Laura Jane Grace records new song “Park Life Forever” with her daughter: Stream

Against Me! frontwoman used the Spire portable studio tool to record the track

by
on April 19, 2018, 2:59pm
0 comments
Laura Jane Grace and her daughter, Evelyn
Laura Jane Grace and her daughter, Evelyn

Against Me! singer/guitarist Laura Jane Grace has shared a sweet and simple new song called “Park Life Forever”. Featuring guest vocals from her own daughter, Evelyn, the track recalls the summer the two spent together enjoying their neighborhood parks. “I’ve got a book to read/ I know you’ll make quick friends,” the pair sing in adorable harmony. “Ice cream cart bell’s ringing/ Two-ball screwballs for these two goofballs.” Take a listen below.

Grace recorded “Park Life Forever” on the new Spire portable recording device from Cambridge, Massachusetts-based iZotope. For a look at how the tiny studio tool helped her track and mix the tune, check out the pair of following videos, which serve respectively as music video and mini-documentary.

Previous Story
Taron Egerton to play Elton John in forthcoming biopic Rocketman
No comments