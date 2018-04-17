Ms. Lauryn Hill announces 20th anniversary Miseducation tour

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill’s iconic debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, turns 20 this year. To mark the occasion, The Fugees legend is heading out on a special US tour during which she’ll perform the LP in full.

The 20-date run launches in early July and runs through mid-September. She’s set to visit cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Nashville, San Diego, and Portland. Hill’s headlining set at Pitchfork Fest in Chicago is also part of this itinerary.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Since its release, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill has gone eight times platinum. At the 41st Grammy Awards, the album nabbed an impressive five awards. As a testament to its enduring legacy, LP highlight “Ex-Factor” was sampled on two prominent songs this month: Drake’s “Nice For What” and Cardi B’s “Be Careful”.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Lauryn Hill 2018 Tour Dates:

04/29 – San Bernadino, CA @ Kaya Fest

06/01 – Greenwich, CT @ Greenwich International Film Festival

06/30 – Basseterre, SKN @ St. Kitts Music Festival

07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier *

07/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater *

07/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival *

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

07/29 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium *

07/31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater *

08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre *

08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel *

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

09/14 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

09/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center *

09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

* = 20th anniversary tour