Lily Allen tenderly performs new single “Three” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Lily Allen on Seth Meyers

Lily Allen is gearing up for No Shame, her first album since 2014. Ahead of its June 8th release day, the British pop singer turned in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday.

Accompanied by little more than a piano and minimalist, softly glowing background lights, Allen performed her newest single, “Three”, with both tenderness and a charming twinkle in her eye. Replay it down below.

No Shame, the follow-up to Sheezus, has also been previewed with the tracks “Trigger Bang” and “Higher”.