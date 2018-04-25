Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac, confirms the band

Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac

Today, Fleetwood Mac revealed dates for an expansive 52-date North American tour set to kick off in October and run through early August. The outing is especially notable as it will mark the band’s first time on the road without Lindsey Buckingham in over three decades. In his place, Mike Campbell, the longtime lead guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn have been recruited to join Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood Mac addressed Buckingham’s departure, which they attributed to an impasse over scheduling.

“We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019],” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”

Fleetwood acknowledged that Buckingham didn’t leave the band on his own volition. “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned. Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall,” Fleetwood explained. “This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”

Update: In separate interview with CBS News, Fleetwood Mac revealed that they also plan to record new music with Campbell and Finn in the fold.

Check out Fleetwood Mac’s upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4th (you can also grab them here).

Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

12/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

02/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

03/05 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

03/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

03/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center