Lorde covers St. Vincent’s “New York” in Brooklyn: Watch

St. Vincent and Lorde

Since kicking off her Melodrama tour last month, Lorde has treated audiences across the US to surprise live covers. In Toronto, she tackled hometown hero Drake (“Shot For Me”); while in Chicago, it was a no brainer to put her own spin on Kanye West (“Love Lockdown”); and she gifted Milwaukee’s crowd with some Frank Ocean (“Solo”).

Tonight, during her set at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the New Zealand pop singer honored the city and its locals with a cover of St. Vincent’s “New York”. Super producer Jack Antonoff — with whom Lorde worked extensively on Melodrama — made a cameo appearance and accompanied her on acoustic guitar. The rendition then eventually segued into the LP track “Hard Feelings”.

Check out fan-caught footage below.

Aside from being two of the most heralded artists in their respective fields, both Lorde and St. Vincent share another connection in Antonoff. The Bleachers member also co-wrote and co-produced a good chunk of St. Vincent’s most recent album, last year’s Masseduction. Lorde and St. Vincent also partook in the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony performance for Nirvana.

Lorde's Melodrama tour continues Friday in Newark, New Jersey.