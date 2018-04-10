Lou Barlow announces new 7-inch, shares video for “Love Intervene”: Watch

Lou Barlow

Dinosaur Jr. bassist and Sebadoh frontman Lou Barlow has announced a new, limited edition 7-inch solo release. The 7-inch contains two new songs, each recorded with a full band, and it’s available this Friday, April 13th, via Joyful Noise.

The release will be limited to just 500 hand-numbered copies on bottle-green vinyl. As a preview of the 7-inch, Barlow has shared a music video for “Love Intervene”. The trippy, colorful clip reflects the song’s whimsically bright keys, which serve to anchor some fervent electric strumming and a stirring chorus from Barlow.

“I made the video on iMovie, and recorded the song with a rhythm section that live in the small town I live in, Greenfield MA,” Barlow told BrooklynVegan. “It was a way to battle back against a difficult winter, recording under the threat of snow-days (and children at home), family emergencies, jury duty and the cloud of uncertainty that seems to be hanging over everything right now.”

Watch the video below, and pre-order the 7-inch here.

Barlow is currently touring the East Coast on a trek that will include a few house shows. Check out those dates, as well as the 7-inch’s artwork, which depicts Barlow shortly after breaking his collarbone, below.

Love Intervene/Don’t Like Changes 7-Inch Artwork:

Lou Barlow 2018 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baby’s On Fire Record/Bookshop/Cafe

04/11 – Richmond, VA @ Moto Richmond

04/12 – Wake Forest, NC @ Sweet Magnoia Cafe Wake Forest

04/13 – Charlotte NC @ Lunchbox Records

04/14 – Charleston, SC @ House Show Address to Ticket Holders Only

04/15 – Savanah, GA @ Graveface Records & Curiosities

04/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Rain Dogs

04/17 – Orlando, FL @ House Show

04/18 – Miami, FL @ House Show

04/19 – St. Petersburg, FL @ St. Pete Shuffleboard Club

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Nine Mile Circle Recording Studio

04/21 – Athens, GA @ Kindercore Vinyl Recording Plant

04/22 – Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood

04/23 – Winston Salem, NC @ Monstercade

05/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Blue Arrow Records

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Get Hip Recordings: R.J. Casey Industrial Park

05/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

05/20 – Warren, RI @ Galactic Theater

05/21 – Somerville, MA @ Once Somerville