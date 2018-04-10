Lou Barlow announces new 7-inch, shares video for “Love Intervene”: Watch

Dinosaur Jr. bassist and Sebadoh frontman Lou Barlow has announced a new, limited edition 7-inch solo release. The 7-inch contains two new songs, each recorded with a full band, and it’s available this Friday, April 13th, via Joyful Noise.
The release will be limited to just 500 hand-numbered copies on bottle-green vinyl. As a preview of the 7-inch, Barlow has shared a music video for “Love Intervene”. The trippy, colorful clip reflects the song’s whimsically bright keys, which serve to anchor some fervent electric strumming and a stirring chorus from Barlow.
“I made the video on iMovie, and recorded the song with a rhythm section that live in the small town I live in, Greenfield MA,” Barlow told BrooklynVegan. “It was a way to battle back against a difficult winter, recording under the threat of snow-days (and children at home), family emergencies, jury duty and the cloud of uncertainty that seems to be hanging over everything right now.”
Watch the video below, and pre-order the 7-inch here.
Barlow is currently touring the East Coast on a trek that will include a few house shows. Check out those dates, as well as the 7-inch’s artwork, which depicts Barlow shortly after breaking his collarbone, below.
Love Intervene/Don’t Like Changes 7-Inch Artwork:
Lou Barlow 2018 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baby’s On Fire Record/Bookshop/Cafe
04/11 – Richmond, VA @ Moto Richmond
04/12 – Wake Forest, NC @ Sweet Magnoia Cafe Wake Forest
04/13 – Charlotte NC @ Lunchbox Records
04/14 – Charleston, SC @ House Show Address to Ticket Holders Only
04/15 – Savanah, GA @ Graveface Records & Curiosities
04/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Rain Dogs
04/17 – Orlando, FL @ House Show
04/18 – Miami, FL @ House Show
04/19 – St. Petersburg, FL @ St. Pete Shuffleboard Club
04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Nine Mile Circle Recording Studio
04/21 – Athens, GA @ Kindercore Vinyl Recording Plant
04/22 – Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood
04/23 – Winston Salem, NC @ Monstercade
05/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Blue Arrow Records
05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Get Hip Recordings: R.J. Casey Industrial Park
05/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
05/20 – Warren, RI @ Galactic Theater
05/21 – Somerville, MA @ Once Somerville