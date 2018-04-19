Lykke Li announces new album, so sad so sexy, shares “deep end” and “hard rain”: Stream

Lykke Li will soon return with a brand new album. Titled so sad so sexy, it’s slated for a June 8th release through RCA Records.

The forthcoming effort follows Li’s impressive I Never Learn from 2014 and marks her fourth full-length overall. It also comes after the formation of Swedish supergroup LIV, which featured members of Miike Snow and Peter Bjorn & John, as well as renowned producer Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Mark Ronson).

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

To build up anticipation for the 10-track project, Li has shared a pair of new songs. “deep end” features production from Malay, T-Minus, and Bhasker, while “hard rain” boasts ex-Vampire Weekender Rostam behind the boards. Both see Li venturing into more hip-hop-infused, pulsating pop. Take a listen below.

so sad so sexy Artwork:

so sad so sexy Tracklist:

01. hard rain

02. deep end

03. two nights (feat. Aminé)

04. last piece

05. jaguars in the air

06. sex money feelings die

07. so sad so sexy

08. better alone

09. bad woman

10. utopia

In support of so sad so sexy, Li is due to a number of festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza and Osheaga in North America. See her as-yet-announced itinerary below.

Lykke Li 2018 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Belfast, IE @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend

05/28 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/29 – Vilnius, LT @ The Hall Compensa

05/31 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle ^

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/08 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

^ = w/ LCD Soundsystem