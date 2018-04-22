Marilyn Manson joins X Japan for “Sweet Dreams” at Coachella: Watch

Marilyn Manson with X Japan

X Japan pulled out all the stops for their performance at Coachella on Saturday night. In addition to resurrecting deceased band members via hologram, the legendary Japanese rock band welcomed a number of living special guests to the stage. Most notably, Marilyn Manson joined the band for a stripped-down cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”. Watch fan-shot footage below. Manson famously covered the song on his 1995 EP, Smells Like Children.

Additionally, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland accompanied X Japan for “I.V.” and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus guested during “Born to Be Free”.

X Japan are said to be working on a new studio album, their first in over 20 years.