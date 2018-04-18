Marilyn Manson to join X Japan for “special performance” at Coachella this weekend

X Japan's Yoshiki and Marilyn Manson

X Japan made a rare appearance at Coachella 2018 this past weekend. Their highly anticipated set didn’t disappoint either, as it featured the holograms of late members Hideto “Hide” Matsumoto and Taiji Sawada and the return of band leader Yoshiki, who underwent surgery last year. Special guests Richard Fortus from Guns N’ Roses and Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland also partook in the fun.

For weekend two of Coachella, X Japan look to be planning yet another eventful evening for their fans: Marilyn Manson will be hitting the stage alongside the Japanese metal outfit. “I am happy to join my great friend @yoshikiofficial and XJapan at Coachella on Saturday the 21st for a special performance,” the shock rocker wrote on Instagram last night.

While X Japan are known for their live shows, it’s hard to predict what Manson will bring to Indio, considering his recent disastrous concert in New York and bizarre music videos as of late.

According to a statement, X Japan’s Coachella sets are “in preparation” for a new album, their first in over 20 years. Manson, meanwhile, is set to reunite with Rob Zombie for a co-headlining tour in July.