Mark Kozelek shares new self-titled album: Stream

Mark Kozelek has ambitious plans for 2018, with not one, but two full-lengths in the works. One of those, a self-titled record under his own name, is due May 11th through his own Caldo Verde Records. More than a week in advance, the singer-songwriter has made the album available to stream in full on the website for his Sun Kil Moon moniker.

The 11-track collection was mostly recorded in two San Francisco hotels, the Mark Hopkins Hotel and Seal Rock Inn, and Hyde Street Studios, also located in the Bay Area. “The album was recorded at hotels to take a break from the dark, windowless atmosphere of studios, and to see how atypical recording environments would affect my music,” Kozelek explained last year.

Kozelek manned all instruments throughout the LP, except for the drums on “Sublime”, which were handled by Sonic Youth member Steve Shelley. The early single and opening song, “This Is My Town”, is an ode to San Francisco and features references to local heroes the Grateful Dead.

Mark Kozelek follows multiple 2017 releases, including a solo EP, a Sun Kil Moon record called Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys of Blood, and a collaborative LP with Parquet Courts bassist Sean Yeaton.

Mark Kozelek Artwork:

Mark Kozelek Tracklist:

01. This Is My Town

02. Live In Chicago

03. The Mark Kozelek Museum

04. My Love For You Is Undying

05. Weed Whacker

06. Sublime

07. Good Nostalgia

08. 666 Post

09. The Banjo Song

10. Young Riddick Bowe

11. I Cried During Wall Street