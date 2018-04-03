One person killed, four people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters

Shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Bruno’s police chief, the alleged shooter was a female. The suspect was found deceased at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Four victims suffered gun-shot related injuries and were transported to local hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, according to San Bruno police.

Witnesses on the scene have told media outlets that the alleged shooter may have been the girlfriend of a YouTube employee.

This is a developing story…