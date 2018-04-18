Mazzy Star premiere new song “Quiet, the Winter Harbor”: Stream

Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star

Mazzy Star are set to release a new EP called Still on June 1st. The band’s first such release in four years, the EP contains three new tracks plus an alternate “acension” version of “So Tonight That I Might See”. One of those new tracks is called “Quiet, the Winter Harbor” and you can stream it below.

Still follows Mazzy Star’s 2013 reunion LP, Seasons of Your Day, and a standalone 7-inch single released for Record Store Day in 2014. The release of Still coincides with Mazzy Star’s performance at Australia’s VIVID Sydney Festival.