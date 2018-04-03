MC5 reveals dates for 50th anniversary tour featuring Wayne Kramer, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, and Fugazi’s Brendan Canty

Wayne Kramer has revealed the 35-date itinerary for MC5’s upcoming 50th anniversary North American tour.
“Kick Out the Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour” kicks off on September 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and runs through the end of October, concluding with two nights in MC5’s native Detroit. Each show will feature a full album performance of MC5’s seminal album, Kick Out the Jams, plus an encore of other MC5 material.
Kramer will be joined on the road by an all-star backing band. Dubbed “MC50,” the lineup features Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, King’s X bassist Dug Pinnick, and Zen Guerrilla frontman Marcus Durant. Additionally, drummer Dennis Thompson, the only other living member of MC5, will appear at select dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 6th. See the full itinerary below.
To coincide with the tour, Kramer will be publishing a memoir. Entitled The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities, it “chronicles his abusive childhood, his discovery of rock and roll through artists like Chuck Berry and the Yardbirds, and the beginnings of the MC5, which he founded when he was a teenaged Downriver greaser obsessed with guitars, girls, and hot rods,” as a press release notes. “He tells the unique story of a band that supplemented the usual sex, drugs, and rock and roll with radical politics of the White Panther Party, FBI surveillance, wiretapping, and more.” The memoir is scheduled for release on August 14th through De Capo Press (pre-orders are ongoing here).
MC50 2018 Tour Dates:
09/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
09/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
10/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore