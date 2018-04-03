MC5 reveals dates for 50th anniversary tour featuring Wayne Kramer, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, and Fugazi’s Brendan Canty

MC50 lineup featuring Wayne Kramer, Kim Thayil, Brendan Canty, Dug Pinnick, and Marcus Durant

Wayne Kramer has revealed the 35-date itinerary for MC5’s upcoming 50th anniversary North American tour.

“Kick Out the Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour” kicks off on September 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and runs through the end of October, concluding with two nights in MC5’s native Detroit. Each show will feature a full album performance of MC5’s seminal album, Kick Out the Jams, plus an encore of other MC5 material.

Kramer will be joined on the road by an all-star backing band. Dubbed “MC50,” the lineup features Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty, King’s X bassist Dug Pinnick, and Zen Guerrilla frontman Marcus Durant. Additionally, drummer Dennis Thompson, the only other living member of MC5, will appear at select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 6th. See the full itinerary below.

To coincide with the tour, Kramer will be publishing a memoir. Entitled The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities, it “chronicles his abusive childhood, his discovery of rock and roll through artists like Chuck Berry and the Yardbirds, and the beginnings of the MC5, which he founded when he was a teenaged Downriver greaser obsessed with guitars, girls, and hot rods,” as a press release notes. “He tells the unique story of a band that supplemented the usual sex, drugs, and rock and roll with radical politics of the White Panther Party, FBI surveillance, wiretapping, and more.” The memoir is scheduled for release on August 14th through De Capo Press (pre-orders are ongoing here).

MC50 2018 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

09/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore