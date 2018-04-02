Meek Mill denied request for release on bail

Meek Mill

Despite a groundswell of support from the Philadelphia district attorney and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Meek Mill has been denied his appeal to be released from prison on bail. The ruling comes from Judge Genece Brinkley, who has been scrutinized for her personal bias and conflict of interest related to the case. According to court documents acquired by the New York Daily News, Brinkley issued the decision after refusing to recuse herself from the case.

“Defendant received proper notice of all alleged probation violations in advance of his hearing,” Brinkley wrote. “The sentence imposed was not manifestly excessive and this Court stated sufficient reasons on the record to support a state sentence of 2 to 4 years.”

Brinkley also denied allegations of her “bias… and unusual personal interest” in the case. Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina has claimed that she pressured the Philadelphia rapper to leave his management company and record a Boyz II Men cover shouting out her name.

“This bald allegation has no basis in reality,” Brinkley wrote about the song request. “There is zero evidence to support this claim. The court has repeatedly told Defendant that he cannot demand special treatment just because he has chosen to be an entertainer.”

Mill’s current two-to-four year sentence stems from violating probation stemming from a 2008 drug and weapon possession conviction. However, a new claim surfaced in Feburary that his arresting officer lied under oath. In a sworn affidavit, former Philadelphia police officer Jerold Gibson accused Reggie Graham, the lone witness at Mill’s trial, of lying on the stand.

Last month, Philadelphia prosecutors said they were willing to release Mill from prison while investigating the claim, a position which is shared by Governor Wolf. While Mill remains locked up for now, his attorneys have already filed petitions with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to secure his release.