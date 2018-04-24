Meek Mill is being released from prison

Meek Mill

Meek Mill will be released from prison today, according to TMZ.

In November, the 30-year-old rapper was sentence to 2-4 years in prison after Judge Genece Brinkley determined that he had violated his probation. Mill’s lawyers said the sentencing was unjust and accused the judge of showing “enormous bias” against the rapper. According to Tacopina, Brinkley has repeatedly asked Williams to leave his Roc Nation management in favor of Philadelphia music figure Charlie Mack. The FBI subsequently launched a probe into the allegations.

Today, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania overturned Brinkley’s decision.

Mill shared the following statement with TMZ:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

