Meek Mill speaks from prison in NBC Nightly News interview: “I think God put me in this position”: Watch

Meek Mill

Meek Mill, the incarcerated rapper who’s been at the center of debates regarding racial bias in the justice system, appeared on NBC Nightly News earlier tonight, when host Lester Holt conducted an interview with the Philadelphia artist via telephone.

The segment began by outlining Meek’s current situation, which finds him imprisoned for two to three years after violating a 10-year old probation status, despite both of the recent charges for which he was arrested having been dismissed. Many, including rapper JAY-Z and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, have decried the sentence, and the FBI is said to be investigating Judge Genece Brinkley, who handed down the sentence, after reports showed “enormous bias” on her part.

“It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison,” Meek told Holt.

Later, when asked about life after prison, he replied, “I think God delivered me a job to help people—helping minorities that come from these situations like myself. I say don’t show me no pity because this is my life—this is what I’m going through and I think God put me in this position to be able to do a show with Lester Holt and open up eyes for other young black men.”

Holt also spoke to Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner, another supporter of Meek’s, who says that there’s hope that the rapper’s original conviction could be overturned. “We now have information indicating that there are questions about the integrity of the conviction, and those questions are substantial,” he explained.

Those questions center around the arresting officer, whose name currently appears on a list of cops who prosecutors deem too unreliable to testify.

Watch the full segment below.