Melody’s Echo Chamber announces new album, Bon Voyage, shares “Breathe In, Breathe Out” video: Watch

Melody's Echo Chamber, photo by Diane Sagnier

French pop songwriter Melody Prochet is finally ready to release her sophomore album as Melody’s Echo Chamber. It’s called Bon Voyage and due to hit stores June 15th.

The follow-up to 2012’s self-titled LP spans seven tracks, including the previously revealed single, “Cross My Heart”.

Bon Voyage was written in collaboration with Reine Fiske of Dungen and Fredrik Swahn of The Amazing. Other Dungen members Gustav Esjtes and Johan Holmegaard and Nicholas Allbrook from Pond also contribute.

The new material finds Prochet delivering “her fables of spiritual search and emotional healing in multiple tongues (French, English and Swedish). The wintry woods of Solna, Sweden, where she worked on the LP had an impact on the record, as she notes in a statement:

“Swedish nature helped me to breathe and soothed me in times of anxiety. I had a majestic forest with a lake three minutes’ walk from my home. Recording sessions were a break in our lives, an escape from our frustrations as young adults, parents, musicians and embittered life jugglers. What transpired was a kind of modern fairytale full of duality: beautiful and disenchanted, happy and painful, internal and external, childish and mature, but also violent and measured. We had no structure and no limits and we stepped out of our comfort zones.”

The album marks Prochet’s first since suffering a “serious accident” in 2017. Not only did she require hospitalization, but she was also forced to cancel a round of tour dates.

To preview Bon Voyage, Prochet has shared “Breathe In, Breathe Out”, as well as its magical, animated music video, helmed by Daniel Foothead. Check it out below.

Bon Voyage Artwork:

Bon Voyage Tracklist:

01. Cross My Heart

02. Breathe In, Breathe Out

03. Desert House

04. Var Har Du Vart

05. Quand Les Larmes D’un Ange Font Danser La Neige

06. Visions of Someone Special, On A Wall of Reflections

07. Shrim