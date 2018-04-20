Melvins share new album Pinkus Abortion Technician: Stream

Today marks the release of the Melvins Pinkus Abortion Technician via Ipecac Recordings. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can listen to it below.
The album, the 27th studio effort from the Washington sludge rockers, follows last year’s double album A Walk with Love and Death, and is the first to feature two bass players in OFF!’s Steven McDonald Butthole Surfers’ Jeff Pinkus. “We’ve never had two bass players,” Buzz Osborne said of the decision. “We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players.”
In a recent interview with Revolver, Osbourne adds, “These guys are world-class players. They’re as good as anybody out there. They’re better, because they have better sensibilities. All the stuff that I can get from Jeff’s involvement in the Butthole Surfers and Steven’s involvement in Redd Kross, I want that in my band. I want all that weirdness and all that sickness and all that insanity.”
We’ve already heard the pair’s impact in singles like “Stop Moving to Florida”, a mashup medley of Butthole Surfers’ “Moving to Florida” and James Gang’s “Stop”. There’s also “Embrace the Rub”, a “Steven McDonald penned, punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag,” according to the band’s Dale Crover.
Pinkus Abortion Technician Artwork:
Pinkus Abortion Technician Tracklist:
01. Stop Moving To Florida
02. Embrace The Rub
03. Don’t Forget To Breathe
04. Flamboyant Duck
05. Break Bread
06. I Want To Hold Your Hand
07. Prenup Butter
08. Graveyard
In support of the album’s release, the Melvins will embark on a US tour starting later this month.
Melvins 2018 Tour Dates:
04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s
04/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
05/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater
05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
05/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/14 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
05/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
05/22 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Linsley
05/23 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
07/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
07/14 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
07/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
07/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
07/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
07/25 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room
07/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret
07/28 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
08/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/04 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
08/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre
08/06 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company
08/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
08/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
08/10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
08/11 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo