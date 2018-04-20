Melvins share new album Pinkus Abortion Technician: Stream

Melvins, photo by Nina Corcoran

Today marks the release of the Melvins Pinkus Abortion Technician via Ipecac Recordings. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can listen to it below.

The album, the 27th studio effort from the Washington sludge rockers, follows last year’s double album A Walk with Love and Death, and is the first to feature two bass players in OFF!’s Steven McDonald Butthole Surfers’ Jeff Pinkus. “We’ve never had two bass players,” Buzz Osborne said of the decision. “We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players.”

In a recent interview with Revolver, Osbourne adds, “These guys are world-class players. They’re as good as anybody out there. They’re better, because they have better sensibilities. All the stuff that I can get from Jeff’s involvement in the Butthole Surfers and Steven’s involvement in Redd Kross, I want that in my band. I want all that weirdness and all that sickness and all that insanity.”

We’ve already heard the pair’s impact in singles like “Stop Moving to Florida”, a mashup medley of Butthole Surfers’ “Moving to Florida” and James Gang’s “Stop”. There’s also “Embrace the Rub”, a “Steven McDonald penned, punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag,” according to the band’s Dale Crover.

Pinkus Abortion Technician Artwork:

Pinkus Abortion Technician Tracklist:

01. Stop Moving To Florida

02. Embrace The Rub

03. Don’t Forget To Breathe

04. Flamboyant Duck

05. Break Bread

06. I Want To Hold Your Hand

07. Prenup Butter

08. Graveyard

In support of the album’s release, the Melvins will embark on a US tour starting later this month.

Melvins 2018 Tour Dates:

04/26 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

04/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/03 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

05/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

05/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theater

05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/14 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

05/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Linsley

05/23 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

07/14 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

07/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

07/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

07/25 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Room

07/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

07/28 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

07/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

08/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/04 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

08/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

08/06 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company

08/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

08/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

08/10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08/11 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo