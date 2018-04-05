Menu
Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon are “made equal by the fire” in new Fahrenheit 451 trailer: Watch

The HBO original film premieres on May 19th

by
on April 05, 2018, 6:27pm
Michael B. Jordan in Fahrenheit 451
Michael B. Jordan in Fahrenheit 451

Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 premieres on May 19th, and HBO offered up a teaser of the action last February. Now, the network has shared the film’s first full trailer, and it’s positively thrumming with dread.

Here, we get a comprehensive glimpse of the film’s dystopian world, one in which all books are burned, Big Brother is always watching, and the spread of disinformation is standard practice. “Did fireman used to put out fires?” Michael B. Jordan’s conflicted Guy Montag asks a Siri-like digital assistant. “That’s a classic lie,” it responds. “I want to know why we burn,” Jordan insists, but, as Michael Shannon’s creepy captain warns him, “Knowledge is a dangerous thing.” It’s resonant material, what with the specter of fake news and state-mandated propaganda hovering over culture like a smoke cloud.

Watch it below.

