Michael Mann wants to adapt upcoming novel about infamous criminal Paul Le Roux

Michael Mann, Filmmaker

It’s been three years since Michael Mann released Blackhat. Since then, the Heat and Collateral filmmaker has been floating from one project to the next, most notably that Enzo Ferrari biopic that’s taken forever to rev up. Now, he has another project in his sights, and it’s one that would reunite him with the genre he knows best: crime.

According to Deadline, Mann has picked up the film and television rights to Elaine Shannon’s forthcoming novel about legendary criminal Paul Le Roux. Why does that name ring a bell? Well, more recently, the guy’s been connected to all sorts of nefarious activities related to Iran and North Korea — from drugs to arms trade to murder.

All of that sounds right up Mann’s sleeve, so it’s no surprise that he’s been intimately following Le Roux’s case, even attending random court hearings. “Elaine Shannon’s book,” Mann explains, “took me into the actual people and places, the language and attitudes as powerfully as great fiction. Deeply and vividly, it illuminates the mind of Le Roux and the dark frontier of transnational crime.”

(Ranking: Every Michael Mann Movie from Worst to Best)

If you recall, Mann and Shannon worked together back in the early ’90s on the television mini-series, Drug Wars: The Camarena Story, which was adapted from Shannon’s 1988 investigative novel, Desperados: Latin Drug Lords, U.S. Lawmen, and the War America Can’t Win. So, in a sense, this would be a reunion for the two.

Whether any of this comes to fruition, given Mann’s ADHD predilection to random projects, is anyone’s guess. But with the genre still thriving, it’s about time we get another crime flick from Mann. Hell, it’s possible he might even opt for television. Then again, his last outing was HBO’s Luck, which had anything but that with the ratings or production.

Nevertheless, Mann is working on stuff … and that’s a good thing.