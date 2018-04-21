Mike Myers pays tribute to Austin Powers co-star Verne Troyer

Mini-Me and Austin Powers

Mike Myers has paid tribute to his former Austin Powers cast mate Verne Troyer, who died Saturday at the age of 49.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said in a statement. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Troyer famously portrayed Mini-Me in Austin Powers of which Myers starred as both the titular character and Dr. Evil. The two appeared together in two Austin Powers movies: 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember.