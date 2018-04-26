Mike Shinoda shares new solo song “About You”: Stream

Mike Shinoda

Mike Shinoda is set to release Post Traumatic, the Linkin Park co-founder’s debut LP under his own name, later this year. The follow-up to his EP of the same name, the record will feature 16 tracks, two of which, “Crossing A Line” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore”, he shared last month. Now, Shinoda is back with another new track, “About You”, which features contributions from rising hip-hop producer blackbear.

Shinoda debuted the song on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, describing it as an amalgamation of multiple rap songs that he smashed together. “So if you listen to the track you’ll hear like multiple moods in the track,” he explained, “and then when it hits after the second chorus from there out it was me and [blackbear] and a duo named Bass Camp and we all just kind of cooked up that end section together.”

Though the song wasn’t written to be about the passing of his former bandmate, Chester Bennington, the late singer’s shadow stretches far. “You know part of the thing about the lyrics in this song, which I know you’ll appreciate, is I was writing all these songs and a lot of the early stuff on this album was about what had happened and it was about Chester and all that,” he told Lowe, “and then I started trying to write some songs that weren’t about Chester and weren’t about that whole thing and I realized that people would hear them as if they were about him. I was like man even when I try and make a song that’s not about him, it still feels like it’s about him.”

This revelation gave way to the song’s chorus: “Even when it’s not about you, all of a sudden it’s about you.”

Check out the song and its accompanying music video below.

Shinoda also confirmed that you’re likely to hear him play at least a few Linkin Park songs at his solo shows, and also addressed the future of the band, and whether or not they’ll continue to tour without Bennington.

“We have a lot of questions to answer in terms of how to do that. It could be one thing, like we said Hey do you want to go to the studio and just write some new stuff? That’s like the easiest thing in the world. Yes, we can do that. But then what happens after that? That’s the part where it’s like a big question mark. I don’t want to get out on stage and if it’s just the five of us how are we going to play ‘One Step Closer’? You know what I mean if it’s just the five of us? There are certain songs that I feel like the fans are going to want to hear and I want to play and I don’t know how to do that, right?”

While he doesn’t totally nix the prospect of bringing in a replacement vocalist, he doesn’t sound thrilled with the idea. “Nobody has a voice like Chester’s,” he said. “Maybe it’s not a person, maybe it’s a combination of things.”