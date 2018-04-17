Miles Kane announces new solo album, Coup De Grace, shares “Loaded” co-written by Lana Del Rey: Stream

Miles Kane, photo by Lauren Dukoff

The Last Shadow Puppets co-frontman Miles Kane is back with a new solo album, his first in five years. Coup De Grace follows 2013’s Don’t Forget Who You Are and arrives on June 8th via Virgin EMI.

As a preview to the release, Kane has shared the lead single, “Loaded”. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced by John Congelton (St. Vincent), the track was co-written with Lana Del Rey and Jamie T. In a press release, Kane describes the hooky, guitar-laden tune as “upbeat and kind of punky.”

This summer, Kane will play a series of UK tour dates, including a show in London with Queens of the Stone Age and festival appearances at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Athens’ Rockwave Festival. Consult the full itinerary below.

Miles Kane 2018 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Carlisle, UK @ The Brickyard

05/24 – Stoke, UK @ The Sugarmill

05/25 – Coventry, UK @ Kasbah

05/26 – Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender

05/28 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

05/29 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

05/30 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

06/01 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

06/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 1

06/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

06/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Riverside

06/25 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/26 – Exeter, UK @ Lemon Grove, Exeter University

06/28 – Portsmouth, UK @ Pyramids

06/29 – Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed

06/30 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

07/04 – Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34

07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/21 – Moscow, RU @ Ahmad Tea Music Festival

* = w/ Queens of the Stone Age