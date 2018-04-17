Miles Kane announces new solo album, Coup De Grace, shares “Loaded” co-written by Lana Del Rey: Stream

The Last Shadow Puppets co-frontman Miles Kane is back with a new solo album, his first in five years. Coup De Grace follows 2013’s Don’t Forget Who You Are and arrives on June 8th via Virgin EMI.
As a preview to the release, Kane has shared the lead single, “Loaded”. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced by John Congelton (St. Vincent), the track was co-written with Lana Del Rey and Jamie T. In a press release, Kane describes the hooky, guitar-laden tune as “upbeat and kind of punky.”
This summer, Kane will play a series of UK tour dates, including a show in London with Queens of the Stone Age and festival appearances at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Athens’ Rockwave Festival. Consult the full itinerary below.
Miles Kane 2018 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Carlisle, UK @ The Brickyard
05/24 – Stoke, UK @ The Sugarmill
05/25 – Coventry, UK @ Kasbah
05/26 – Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender
05/28 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
05/29 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
05/30 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
06/01 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
06/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy 1
06/22 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
06/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Riverside
06/25 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/26 – Exeter, UK @ Lemon Grove, Exeter University
06/28 – Portsmouth, UK @ Pyramids
06/29 – Cardiff, UK @ The Tramshed
06/30 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
07/04 – Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/21 – Moscow, RU @ Ahmad Tea Music Festival
* = w/ Queens of the Stone Age