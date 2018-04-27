Mogwai share gorgeous new song “Donuts”: Stream

Mogwai, photo by Brian Sweeney

Mogwai have provided the music for the upcoming sci-fi/drama KIN, starring James Franco, Zoë Kravitz, and Dennis Quaid. Their first-ever feature film soundtrack, it follows the post-rockers scoring work on documentaries Before the Flood (alongside Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) and Atomic, as well as the French TV series Les Revenants.

In anticipation of KIN’s August 31st theatrical release, the Glasgow natives have shared a preview in “Donuts”. Stretching out over six minutes, it has all the makings of the ideal Mogwai song — buildups tense and twist with both grace and anxiety, climaxes unfurl in gorgeous and devastating fashion.

Hear it for yourself below, followed by a trailer for KIN: