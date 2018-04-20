My Blood Valentine to release two new EPs, one this summer, and another next spring

My Bloody Valentine

It’s always best to keep your breath bated when awaiting a new My Bloody Valentine effort. After all, it took them 22 years to follow up Loveless with m b v. Still, recent months have found the shoegaze gods teasing a new release — or releases — ahead of their live comeback this summer. In fact, Kevin Shields said the new live dates will act as a sort of deadline for new material. “We’re going to play live again,” he revealed in the fall, “so that’s always a really good way to guarantee that we’ll get the record done.”

Since then, we’ve learned that the project is actually a “sprawling EP”… or perhaps a few of them that will lead to a full album. Whatever the case, Shields said he wanted to “get away from my ‘every 20 years and make an album and then tour and disappear for five years,'” routine, so new music is definitely on the way. Now, we have a better idea when.

(Read: The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

Speaking with Sound on Sound (via Stereogum), the MBV frontman confirmed that the band is currently planning to release two EPs over the coming months. The story reads, “Kevin Shields has now turned his attention to two new My Bloody Valentine EPs — one to be released this summer, a second to come next spring.”

Again, most things boil down to “I’ll believe it when I see it” with this band, but it looks like we’ll be getting our first bit of new My Bloody Valentine music in five years this summer. And we’ll only have to wait until spring 2019 for even more.

MBV are currently slated to appear at a handful of summer festivals, including Japan’s Sonic Mania, England’s Meltdown, Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live, Denmark’s Roskilde, and Los Angeles’ FYF Fest