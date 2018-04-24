My Bloody Valentine announce first US tour dates in five years

My Bloody Valentine

My Blood Valentine have confirmed dates for their first U.S. tour in five years. Scheduled around their upcoming appearance at Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, the shoegaze legends will tour the US in July, playing shows in Seattle, Oakland, St. Paul, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York City.

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale via the band’s website beginning Friday, April 27th.

My Bloody Valentine last toured the US in 2013 behind their comeback album, m b v. In a recent interview, frontman Kevin Shields confirmed the impending release of two new EPs, the first of which is set to arrive this summer, followed by a second EP in Spring 2019.

My Bloody Valentine 2018 Tour Dates:

06/23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall (Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival)

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

07/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

08/01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

08/17 – Makuhari Messe, JP @ Sonic Mania