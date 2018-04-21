Menu
Nas to release new version of Illmatic featuring National Symphony Orchestra

Illmatic: Live From The Kennedy Center is being pressed to vinyl

on April 20, 2018, 10:13pm
Nas's Illmatic- Live From The Kennedy Center

Four years ago, in celebration of Illmatic’s 20th anniversary, Nas staged a full album performance with the backing of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Earlier this year, PBS aired footage of the concert as part of its Great Performances series. Now, Nas has announced a live recording of the performance to be released on vinyl.

Aptly entitled Illmatic: Live From The Kennedy Center, the double LP set is housed in a gold embossed gatefold jacket and also includes a 24×36” 2-sided poster, a booklet with exclusive photos, and a digital download card. It’ll be available in record stores tomorrow for Record Store Day and can also be purchased online via Nas’ Mass Appeal webstore.

Watch a clip from PBS’ past airing of the concert:

