National Concert Week offers $20 all-in tickets for hundreds of upcoming shows

Between April 30th and May 8th, Live Nation will offer $20 all-in tickets to a number of upcoming tours as part of its National Concert Week promotion.
Discounted tickets will be available for shows headlined by Arcade Fire, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Paramore, and Beck; as well as co-headlining tours featuring Weezer with Pixies, Rob Zombie with Marilyn Manson, and Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday. The promotion also covers Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion tour, the Game of Thrones Live Experience and former vice president Joe Biden’s speaking tour.
The ticket on-sale runs from Monday, April 30th at 8:00 am local time through Tuesday, May 8th at 11:59 pm local time. Head to Live Nation’s website for additional details. Below, you can find a list of the notable tours featured in the promotion.
Arcade Fire
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage
Beck
Bush with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult
Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday
Counting Crows with Live
Dead & Company
Def Leppard with Journey
Erasure
Game of Thrones
Gov’t Mule with The Avett Brothers
Hall & Oates
Imagine Dragons
Janet Jackson
Joe Biden
Kesha
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Ozzy Osbourne
Paramore
Ray LaMontagne
Rise Against with AFI
Rob Zombie with Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper
Shania Twain
Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers
The Smashing Pumpkins
30 Seconds to Mars
Weezer with Pixies
Zac Brown Band