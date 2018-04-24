National Concert Week offers $20 all-in tickets for hundreds of upcoming shows

Live Nation's NationaL Concert Week promotion

Between April 30th and May 8th, Live Nation will offer $20 all-in tickets to a number of upcoming tours as part of its National Concert Week promotion.

Discounted tickets will be available for shows headlined by Arcade Fire, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Paramore, and Beck; as well as co-headlining tours featuring Weezer with Pixies, Rob Zombie with Marilyn Manson, and Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday. The promotion also covers Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion tour, the Game of Thrones Live Experience and former vice president Joe Biden’s speaking tour.

The ticket on-sale runs from Monday, April 30th at 8:00 am local time through Tuesday, May 8th at 11:59 pm local time. Head to Live Nation’s website for additional details. Below, you can find a list of the notable tours featured in the promotion.

Arcade Fire

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage

Beck

Bush with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult

Coheed and Cambria with Taking Back Sunday

Counting Crows with Live

Dead & Company

Def Leppard with Journey

Erasure

Game of Thrones

Gov’t Mule with The Avett Brothers

Hall & Oates

Imagine Dragons

Janet Jackson

Joe Biden

Kesha

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Ozzy Osbourne

Paramore

Ray LaMontagne

Rise Against with AFI

Rob Zombie with Marilyn Manson

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper

Shania Twain

Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers

The Smashing Pumpkins

30 Seconds to Mars

Weezer with Pixies

Zac Brown Band