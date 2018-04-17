Neko Case announces North American headlining tour dates

Neko Case, photo by Emily Shur

Neko Case has added new headlining tour dates to her already sprawling North American tour.

Slated for September, the leg features shows in New Orleans, Atlanta, Tulsa, New York, and Toronto, among others. These additional gigs will feature opening act Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down) in a supporting role.

(Read: Dissected: Neko Case’s Albums From Worst to Best)

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here. All dates are in support of Case’s upcoming solo album, Hell-On.

Neko Case 2018 Tour Dates:

05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/28 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *

05/30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

06/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

06/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *

06/10 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

06/12 – Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

06/13 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *

06/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *

06/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

06/28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

06/29 – North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *

06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

07/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *

07/04 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

07/06 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre #

09/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place #

09/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre #

09/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

09/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre #

09/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

09/14 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall #

09/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater #

09/17 – Harrisburg, PA @ Sunoco Theatre #

09/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

09/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

09/27 – St. Johnsbury, VT @ Fuller Hall #

10/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

10/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Brumen Theatre

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtrgarten Cologne

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 – London, UK @ Barbican

* = w/ Ray Lamontagne

# = w/ Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down)

Revisit Case’s latest single, “Bad Luck”: