Neko Case has “Bad Luck” with fire on her new single: Stream

On June 1st, Neko Case will issue her new album, Hell-On. It’s her first solo LP in five years and follows 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. Already fans of The New Pornographers member have heard the title track. Today, they’ve been treated to a second preview, and one that perhaps offers more insight into the album’s blazing name.
Case penned “Bad Luck” in a Stockholm studio shortly after finding out a fire back at home had ravaged her house, including most of her belongings. “If somebody burned your house down on purpose, you’d feel so violated,” she commented in a press statement. “But when nature burns your house down, you can’t take it personally.”
Take a listen to the surprisingly upbeat, ’60s-leaning cut below.
Along with the new song, Case has announced a series of European shows to follow her sprawling, 30-date North American tour. Consult her updated itinerary.
Neko Case 2018 Tour Dates:
05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/28 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *
05/30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *
06/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
06/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
06/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *
06/10 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *
06/12 – Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *
06/13 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *
06/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *
06/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *
06/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
06/24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *
06/28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *
06/29 – North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *
06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *
07/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
07/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *
07/04 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
07/06 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *
07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
10/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
10/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Brumen Theatre
11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtrgarten Cologne
11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde
11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/08 – London, UK @ Barbican
* = w/ Ray Lamontagne