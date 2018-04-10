Neko Case has “Bad Luck” with fire on her new single: Stream

Neko Case

On June 1st, Neko Case will issue her new album, Hell-On. It’s her first solo LP in five years and follows 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. Already fans of The New Pornographers member have heard the title track. Today, they’ve been treated to a second preview, and one that perhaps offers more insight into the album’s blazing name.

(Read: Dissected: Neko Case’s Albums From Worst to Best)

Case penned “Bad Luck” in a Stockholm studio shortly after finding out a fire back at home had ravaged her house, including most of her belongings. “If somebody burned your house down on purpose, you’d feel so violated,” she commented in a press statement. “But when nature burns your house down, you can’t take it personally.”

Take a listen to the surprisingly upbeat, ’60s-leaning cut below.

Along with the new song, Case has announced a series of European shows to follow her sprawling, 30-date North American tour. Consult her updated itinerary.

Neko Case 2018 Tour Dates:

05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/28 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *

05/30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

06/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

06/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *

06/10 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

06/12 – Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

06/13 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *

06/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *

06/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

06/28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

06/29 – North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *

06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

07/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *

07/04 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

07/06 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

10/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Brumen Theatre

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtrgarten Cologne

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 – London, UK @ Barbican

* = w/ Ray Lamontagne