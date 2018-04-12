Seven master thieves (and one rich mark) are up to no good in new Ocean’s 8 trailer: Watch

Ocean's 8 (Warner Bros.)

As more footage emerges from Ocean’s 8, the female-fronted update/continuation of the heist movie series, it looks like the film’s all-star cast might really be putting together something solid. At their best, the Clooney-led trilogy of Ocean’s movies made for the exact kind of breezy, quick-witted action capering that summer movie audiences will always crave, and now there’s a chance to inject new life back into the franchise.

Where the first trailer focused on Sandra Bullock’s ringleader (and lineage tie-in) Debbie Ocean, the newly released full trailer offers a better look at the central plot. The plan is to rob Anne Hathaway of a ludicrously valuable diamond necklace — right in the middle of the annual Met Gala. It’s looking like Ocean’s 8 has just about everything you could want out of a good heist movie: laser-precise quips, lavish set pieces, elaborate ploys, and most likely a double-cross (or two) yet to be seen. In a summer packed to the prim with sequels and big-ticket franchise offerings, this is one of the more promising.

Appropriately enough, Ocean’s 8 will hit theaters on June 8th. Bullock and Hathaway star alongside Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, and James Corden. Gary Ross directs from a script he co-wrote with Olivia Milch. Check out the new preview below.