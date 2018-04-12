Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Seven master thieves (and one rich mark) are up to no good in new Ocean’s 8 trailer: Watch

The twists and turns of the Ocean's series return to theaters on June 8th

by
on April 12, 2018, 12:51pm
0 comments
Ocean's 8 (Warner Bros.)
Ocean's 8 (Warner Bros.)

As more footage emerges from Ocean’s 8, the female-fronted update/continuation of the heist movie series, it looks like the film’s all-star cast might really be putting together something solid. At their best, the Clooney-led trilogy of Ocean’s movies made for the exact kind of breezy, quick-witted action capering that summer movie audiences will always crave, and now there’s a chance to inject new life back into the franchise.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018)

Where the first trailer focused on Sandra Bullock’s ringleader (and lineage tie-in) Debbie Ocean, the newly released full trailer offers a better look at the central plot. The plan is to rob Anne Hathaway of a ludicrously valuable diamond necklace — right in the middle of the annual Met Gala. It’s looking like Ocean’s 8 has just about everything you could want out of a good heist movie: laser-precise quips, lavish set pieces, elaborate ploys, and most likely a double-cross (or two) yet to be seen. In a summer packed to the prim with sequels and big-ticket franchise offerings, this is one of the more promising.

Appropriately enough, Ocean’s 8  will hit theaters on June 8th. Bullock and Hathaway star alongside Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, and James CordenGary Ross directs from a script he co-wrote with Olivia Milch. Check out the new preview below.

Previous Story
The Weeknd shares surreal video for “Call Out My Name”: Watch
No comments