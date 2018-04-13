Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce Latin and North American tour dates

Nick Cave, photo by Ben Kaye

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds torched stages across the world last year, treating crowds to cuts from 2016’s Skeleton Tree and 2017’s compilation album Lovely Creatures.

Now, the veteran rocker is back for a victory lap, this time tearing through Latin America before swinging by LA, DC, Brooklyn, and Toronto for a round of arena shows. The US dates will find Cave and co. backed by ambient pop purveyors Cigarettes After Sex.

Tickets go on sale for North American audiences on April 10th at 10 a.m. local time. Latin American audiences can get tickets on April 14th, while São Paulo concertgoers can nab theirs on April 13th at 9 a.m. BRT. Pick them up and find more information at Cave’s website.

Below, see all of Cave’s current tour dates, which include his festival appearances this spring and summer. Prior to all that, however, he’ll host a fan Q&A in four US cities in late April/early May.

Cave has also shared a trailer for the tour, which you can watch below.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 2018 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre ^

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre ^

05/03 – New York, NY @ Peter Norton Symphony Space ^

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Murmrr Theatre ^

05/25-06/03 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/30-06/03 – Barcelona, SP @ Primavera Sound

06/07-09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/29-07/01 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05-08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/20-22 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

10/05 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

10/08 – Motevideo, UY @ Teatro de Verano

10/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

10/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

10/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/28 – Toronto, CA @ Air Canada Centre *

^ = “Conversations with Nick Cave”

* = w/ Cigarettes After Sex