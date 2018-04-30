Menu
Nine Inch Nails to headline San Antonio’s River City Rockfest in 2018

The band's first confirmed US performance of 2018 outside of a brief summer residency in Las Vegas

on April 30, 2018, 9:16am
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Killian Young
Nine Inch Nails are set to headline this year’s River City Rockfest in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, September 22nd. This marks the band’s first confirmed US performance of 2018 outside of a brief summer residency in Las Vegas scheduled for July.

The Rockfest lineup also includes Primus, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Clutch, Suicidal Tendencies, and The Sword, among others.

An early bird ticket on-sale begins today (Monday, May 7th) at Noon CDT. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

