Offset joined by Ric Flair for Tonight Show performance of “Ric Flair Drip”: Watch

With some time to kill in between Coachella weekends, Offset caught a flight to New York on Tuesday for appearance on The Tonight Show. The Migos member teamed up with Metro Boomin to perform their recent collaborative single, “Ric Flair Drip”. And just as he did in the song’s video, the real-life Ric Flair dropped in for a surprise appearance. Watch the full performance — which took place inside a wrestling ring — below.

“Ric Flair Drip” appears on Offset, Metro Boomin, and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Without Warning.